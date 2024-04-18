StockNews.com Upgrades LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) to “Strong-Buy”

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

RAMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RAMP

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.41 and a beta of 1.00.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. On average, analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LiveRamp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.