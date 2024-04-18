Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

Shares of OVBC opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $114.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.83.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 94,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 8.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

