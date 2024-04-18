Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of OVBC opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $114.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.83.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter.
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
