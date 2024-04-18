Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Price Performance

Shares of USAT stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.67 million, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.25. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

