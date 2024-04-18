Short Interest in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Drops By 7.1%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the March 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 686,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baozun

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Baozun by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Baozun alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. China Renaissance lowered shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Baozun Stock Performance

Baozun stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. Baozun has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.58.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $391.61 million for the quarter.

About Baozun

(Get Free Report)

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.