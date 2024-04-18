Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Raised to $152.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.05.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.2 %

DLTR stock opened at $123.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $161.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.26.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,638,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 19,019 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $4,247,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

