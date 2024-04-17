Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $863,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 45,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 51,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.02. 4,967,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,610,045. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.48 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,233.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.75.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

