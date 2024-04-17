Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IJR stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $102.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,525,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,434,141. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.85. The stock has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

