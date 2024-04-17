Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,808 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 2.8% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Tesla by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,218 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 429.9% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $5,413,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.43. The company had a trading volume of 46,834,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,406,898. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.04. The company has a market cap of $495.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Tesla from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.81.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

