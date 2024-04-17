Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 41,471 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 890,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,471 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.44% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $29,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPIB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 733,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,080,000 after buying an additional 98,852 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $5,421,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 230,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPIB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.13. 1,091,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,153,429. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $32.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

