Insider Buying: WOTSO Property (ASX:WOT) Insider Acquires 10,094 Shares of Stock

WOTSO Property (ASX:WOT – Get Free Report) insider Jessica Glew acquired 10,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.16 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,709.04 ($7,554.22).
WOTSO Property Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.12.
About WOTSO Property
