Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Short Interest Update

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the March 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 696,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Diana Shipping Stock Up 0.7 %

Diana Shipping stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.90. 446,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,183. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $4.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $327.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diana Shipping Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diana Shipping

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax.

