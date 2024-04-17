Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Short Interest Update

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSXGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the March 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 696,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Diana Shipping stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.90. 446,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,183. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $4.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $327.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax.

