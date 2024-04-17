Sfmg LLC Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,022 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Comcast by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,040,522,000 after purchasing an additional 141,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Comcast Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,282,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,473,449. The stock has a market cap of $155.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.79.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

