Algorand (ALGO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $62.92 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.34 billion and $62.92 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00054098 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019111 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013045 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,130,176,000 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

