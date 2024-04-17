Genesis Investment Management LLP Sells 15,500 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Genesis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,707 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for about 1.6% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $8,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of HDB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,002. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $105.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $71.39.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

