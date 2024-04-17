Allen Capital Group LLC Takes $462,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,813 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Starbucks by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 395,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $37,972,000 after purchasing an additional 19,262 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Starbucks Stock Performance
SBUX opened at $86.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.51 and a 200 day moving average of $94.53. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.29 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.
Starbucks Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.
Insider Activity at Starbucks
In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.43.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
