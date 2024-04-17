Guidance Point Advisors LLC Has $707,000 Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after buying an additional 5,858,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 93.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 91.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 29,970 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.91. 682,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,867,705. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.04 and its 200 day moving average is $77.06. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

