Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $925,000. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $708,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 210,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,864,000 after buying an additional 28,567 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $76.61 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $80.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day moving average of $74.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

