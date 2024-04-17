Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.40

Shares of Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01), with a volume of 37427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.00).

Chesterfield Resources Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.50. The firm has a market cap of £553,902.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.27.

About Chesterfield Resources

Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. The company primarily explores for copper and gold. It has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 235 square kilometers in Cyprus.

