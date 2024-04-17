Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 23,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTMC. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 92,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $861,000.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.78. 31,592 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.69. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $32.86.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

