West Paces Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

West Paces Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,987,000 after buying an additional 58,361 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,688,000 after purchasing an additional 105,968 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.40. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

