Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $253,000 Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 16.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 44.4% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.77.

Shares of CARR opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

