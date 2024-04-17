Siemens Healthineers AG (SMMNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 19th

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3102 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMNY opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $31.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average is $28.20.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

