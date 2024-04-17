Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Short Interest Up 6.8% in March

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,478,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the March 15th total of 4,194,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,478.0 days.

Delivery Hero Trading Down 8.8 %

Delivery Hero stock opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average of $27.69.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

