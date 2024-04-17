Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Short Interest Up 6.8% in March

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,478,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the March 15th total of 4,194,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,478.0 days.
Delivery Hero Trading Down 8.8 %
Delivery Hero stock opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average of $27.69.
Delivery Hero Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Delivery Hero
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Lululemon’s P/E Is Back to 2017 Levels: Should You Buy the Dip?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Checking in with 5 Bitcoin Stocks Ahead of Bitcoin’s Halving
- About the Markup Calculator
- Commercial Banks Could Be Back in Play, Led by Bank of America
Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.