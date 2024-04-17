GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (GNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:GNT opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $5.45.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
