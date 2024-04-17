GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (GNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:GNT opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $5.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 157,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 52,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

