Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $49.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

ROL stock opened at $43.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Rollins has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $47.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.40 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 5,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $236,762.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,824 shares of company stock valued at $994,558 over the last three months. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Markel Corp increased its stake in Rollins by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,752,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

