iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $66.67

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $66.67 and last traded at $66.64, with a volume of 610459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.01.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $926.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.30 and its 200-day moving average is $64.18.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 576.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

