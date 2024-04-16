Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Sells 306 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

BATS:QUAL traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $158.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,090 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.36.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

