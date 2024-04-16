Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Prosperitas Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 18,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,319,000. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 14,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $213.23. 453,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,486. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.36. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54. The company has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

