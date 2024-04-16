Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Short Interest Down 8.7% in March

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the March 15th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

HLMAF traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $28.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68. Halma has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.02.

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

