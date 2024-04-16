Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Short Interest Down 8.7% in March

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the March 15th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.
Halma Price Performance
HLMAF traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $28.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68. Halma has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.02.
Halma Company Profile
