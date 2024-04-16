Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Up 3.4%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $163.74 and last traded at $163.33. 163,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 477,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARCH. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.10 and its 200-day moving average is $163.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.53 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $23.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In other news, Director Pamela R. Butcher purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $165.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $33,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Pamela R. Butcher acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $165.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,708 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,043 shares of company stock worth $19,442,080. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Arch Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the 1st quarter worth $619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

