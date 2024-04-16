Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Trading 4.2% Higher

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.27. Approximately 254,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,004,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Applied Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of ($0.67) million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Therapeutics news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 318,573 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $1,717,108.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,817,814 shares in the company, valued at $20,578,017.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 318,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $1,717,108.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,817,814 shares in the company, valued at $20,578,017.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 110,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $597,233.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,031,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,984.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 458,104 shares of company stock worth $2,469,181. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Further Reading

