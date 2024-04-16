iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Acquired by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,106,000 after acquiring an additional 25,839,099 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,626 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,259,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,283 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,181 shares during the period.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.57. 1,800,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055,412. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.