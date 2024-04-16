Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Holdings Lifted by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,972 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF makes up 1.1% of Wealth Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $7,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 85,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,305,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,523,000 after purchasing an additional 63,053 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 28,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

AMLP traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.62. 846,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,600. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.51. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.93.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

