bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Short Interest Down 12.1% in March

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the March 15th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
bioAffinity Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ BIAF traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 109,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.76. bioAffinity Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On bioAffinity Technologies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in bioAffinity Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of bioAffinity Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of bioAffinity Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of bioAffinity Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About bioAffinity Technologies
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than bioAffinity Technologies
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.