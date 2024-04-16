The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) were down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.23 and last traded at $23.34. Approximately 26,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 89,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on RMR shares. TheStreet raised The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The RMR Group

The RMR Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $737.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.30.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $261.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.18 million. On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in The RMR Group by 29.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 102,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 23,321 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The RMR Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in The RMR Group by 912.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in The RMR Group by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The RMR Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 18,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group

(Get Free Report)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.