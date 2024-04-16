VELA Investment Management LLC Purchases 284 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.89.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.71. 1,173,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,475,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.52. The company has a market cap of $88.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

