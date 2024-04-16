Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VYMI traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,507. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average of $65.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $69.50.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.616 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

