Short Interest in Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG) Rises By 6.0%

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 697,200 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the March 15th total of 657,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Golden Heaven Group Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GDHG traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Golden Heaven Group has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Heaven Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Golden Heaven Group stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Golden Heaven Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Heaven Group

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the management and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities in China. Its parks offer a range of recreational experiences, including thrilling and family-friendly rides, water attractions, gourmet festivals, circus performances, and high-tech facilities.

