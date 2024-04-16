Investment Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,879,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,153,000 after buying an additional 270,162 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,542,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,781,000 after buying an additional 338,346 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,566,000 after buying an additional 73,206 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after buying an additional 62,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,515,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,343,000 after purchasing an additional 67,535 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.09. 159,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.07. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $36.62.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

