Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Sold by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2024

Marietta Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCRFree Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,223,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,315 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,924 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,456,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,910 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 397.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,175,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,025,000 after acquiring an additional 939,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $12,087,000.

BSCR stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.07. 154,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,296. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $19.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

