Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Sells 241 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 5.4% of Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after buying an additional 57,434 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 18,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BATS USMV traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $79.98. 4,103,346 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.96. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

