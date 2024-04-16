Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Takes $784,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded down $3.00 on Tuesday, reaching $360.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,256. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $382.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $180.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.56.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

