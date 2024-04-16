United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases 11,571 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,571 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $11,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after buying an additional 197,709 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $419,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG remained flat at $59.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 4,666,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,743,442. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.48 and a 52-week high of $61.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average of $55.86.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

