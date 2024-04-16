Private Client Services LLC Invests $5.78 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,782,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Private Client Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $507.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $477.26. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $405.54 and a twelve month high of $527.16. The company has a market capitalization of $434.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

