ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Bought by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 31,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in ASE Technology by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 31,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in ASE Technology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 35,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ASE Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ASE Technology by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASE Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE ASX traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.73. 1,498,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,056,960. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.19.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

