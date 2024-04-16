SFI Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KYN. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,193,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,038,000 after buying an additional 2,233,838 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 113.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 828,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 441,158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,044,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,306,000 after purchasing an additional 348,488 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after buying an additional 344,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,529,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after buying an additional 260,858 shares during the period.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of KYN stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 203,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,421. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

