Imprint Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Imprint Wealth LLC lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,012 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,010,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,157 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9,164.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 979,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,031,000 after purchasing an additional 968,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2,064.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 860,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,005,000 after buying an additional 820,667 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.16. 662,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,995,833. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $100.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.