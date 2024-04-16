Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Up 11.2% in March

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,400 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the March 15th total of 163,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.5 days.
Banco de Sabadell Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BNDSF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.49. 1,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,125. Banco de Sabadell has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31.
Banco de Sabadell Company Profile
