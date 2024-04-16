Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Sold by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN cut its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Innospec comprises approximately 2.6% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.32% of Innospec worth $9,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IOSP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter worth about $1,528,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Innospec by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Innospec by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Innospec by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David B. Jones sold 2,500 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $314,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,634.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 9,667 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total value of $1,202,284.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,681,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David B. Jones sold 2,500 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $314,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,634.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,959 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IOSP traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,246. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.83. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.74 and a twelve month high of $131.18.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.47 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.14%. Innospec’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

