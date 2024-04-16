22,636 Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Purchased by Peirce Capital Management LLC

Peirce Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,636 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 555.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 244.2% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWN traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $7.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,950,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,562,736. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

